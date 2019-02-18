First Lady pays visit to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - First Lady Melania Trump paid a visit to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Monday, ahead of the president’s speech at Florida International University.

Trump unveiled the new “Morton and Linda Bouchard Healing Garden,” which will offer a place of comfort and reprieve for patients and their families.

A beautiful ceremony at @Nicklaus4kids hospital today to celebrate their new changes! I hope the garden nurtures & heals all the young patients who visit. Thank you to the generous donors & to @Nicklaus4kids for all the important work you are doing. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/qrxXgOGWkR — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 18, 2019

The first lady also took the time to unveil the newly-named Esrick Dream Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Floor.

“It is because of the generous donations of people like Morton and Linda Bouchard, or Steve and Kiki Esrick of the Dream Foundation, that hospitals can offer more care and comfort to children who are already battling to get well,” Trump said. “Thank you to all the generous donors for supporting the hospital and thank you to Jack and Barbara Nicklaus for inviting me to be part of this special occasion. I hope the new garden brings renewed strength to each child that visits.”

Trump participated in a butterfly release and paid a visit to some of the children on the Cardiac Intensive Care Floor before the end of her visit.

The first lady and President Donald Trump are in South Florida, where the president will speak at Florida International University.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.