First Lady Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — First Lady Melania Trump posted a farewell message to Twitter, days before her husband’s final day in office.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as First Lady of the United States,” Mrs. Trump said in the video.

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021

In the nearly 7-minute video posted to Twitter, the First Lady said she is “humbled to have had the opportunity to represent a nation with such kind and generous people.”

She also thanked nurses, doctors and other essential workers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump announced he would not be attending Joe Biden’s inauguration. He and the First Lady are expected to leave Washington D.C. on Wednesday morning, ahead of Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.