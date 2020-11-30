First Lady Melania Trump gives virtual tour of White House’s Christmas decorations

(WSVN) - The White House revealed this year’s Christmas decorations.

In a tweet, First Lady Melania Trump gave a virtual tour of the decor, themed: America the Beautiful.

The theme is a traditional style of decor with green trees, white lights and red ornaments.

