First lady: Barron Trump positive for COVID, no symptoms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.

The first lady said Wednesday that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19.

