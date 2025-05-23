WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a Trump administration decision to revoke Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students.

The temporary restraining order stops the government from pulling Harvard’s certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which allows the school to host international students with visas to study in the U.S.

Harvard filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts earlier Friday.

