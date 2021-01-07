FBI, DC Police ask for help in identifying people in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Police have released photos showing persons of interest who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Police released a number of photos showing trespassing rioters wandering through the halls.

MPD seeks assistance in identifying persons of interest responsible for Unlawful Entry offenses that occurred yesterday on US Capitol Grounds, 100 block of 1st Street, NW. More photos: https://t.co/i2Hbv1bkPh Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/yWIPEaxxFW — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 7, 2021

A majority of the people seen in the photos are facing unlawful entry charges while others face charges relating to stolen property.

Download Previous Next

Four people died in the riot at the Capitol, and so far, over 90 people have been arrested, including three men from Florida.

Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney for Washington D.C. said Thursday that “all options are on the table” for charging members of the violent pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, including sedition charges.

He said prosecutors plan to file 15 federal cases on Thursday for crimes including unauthorized access and theft of property, and investigators are combing through reams of evidence to bring additional charges.

Sherwin added that 40 other cases had already been filed in the District of Columbia Superior Court.

Anyone with information on the people pictured is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

The FBI is also asking the public for help in identifying the people behind the mob. They have set up an online form where people can submit photos or videos, here.

People can also call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.