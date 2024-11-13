(CNN) — The Justice Department has charged a man for allegedly leaking highly classified US intelligence about Israel’s plans for retaliation against Iran, according to court documents and a person familiar with the case.

Asif W. Rahman was indicted last Thursday for willfully retaining and transmitting national defense information, according to court documents. He was arrested Tuesday in Cambodia and will first appear in court in Guam, though the department has asked a federal judge to move him to Virginia to stand trial.

Rahman was employed by the CIA, according to a person familiar with his employment. Court documents indicate he was employed by the US government.

Rahman held a top secret security clearance and could access sensitive compartmentalized information.

The New York Times first reported Rahman’s indictment.

The documents were posted by a Telegram account in mid-October called “Middle East Spectator.” They are marked top secret and have markings indicating they are meant to be seen only by the US and its “Five Eyes” allies — Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

CNN previously reported that one of the documents, which says it was compiled by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, discussed a plan involving Israel moving munitions. The other, which says it is sourced to the National Security Agency, outlines Israeli Air Force exercises involving air-to-surface missiles.

One of the documents also suggests something that Israel has always declined to confirm publicly: that the country has nuclear weapons. The document says the US has not seen any indications that Israel plans to use a nuclear weapon against Iran.

