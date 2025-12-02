MIAMI (WSVN) - The Family Action Network Movement held a press conference to denounce the Trump administration’s latest move against Haitians.

Officials held their presser on Tuesday morning at the Little Haiti Cultural Center to stand in solidarity with the Haitian community.

The federal government announced it is ending temporary protected status for Haitians living in the U.S. starting in February as, they say, conditions in Haiti have improved.

But immigration advocates say that is not the case, citing plenty of political instability, escalating violence and humanitarian crises that still plague the island nation.

Elected officials and community leaders were also there to condemn the move which will place up to 500,000 people at risk of deportation.

“To our Haitian community, especially those on TPS, I want you to know that you’re not a problem to be managed. You’re not a threat that needs to be contained. You are human beings who deserve dignity. You have dreams and deep roots in this country,” said North Miami City Clerk Vanessa Joseph.

