Family: retired MDFR employee is not man seen yelling ‘white power’ in video retweeted by Trump

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a retired Miami-Dade Fire Rescue employee, who some say was seen yelling a racist remark in a video retweeted, then deleted by President Donald Trump, said this is case of mistaken identity.

Social media sites identified the man yelling “white power” at a group of protesters in The Villages, a retirement community in Central Florida, as 71-year-old Roger Stokes.

However, on Tuesday, Stokes’ family said it wasn’t him.

An MDFR spokesperson initially put out a statement on Monday saying, “This retired employee acted as a private citizen, and his views and actions are not representative of who we are and what we stand for.”

On Tuesday, officials clarified that statement, saying, “Based on a video posted on social media identifying this individual as Mister Stokes, the Department put out a statement simply to clarify MDFR’s stance on this matter, and not as a confirmation of Mr. Stokes’ participation.”

The tweet has since been taken down.

