Families of shooting survivors join activists at rally in Goulds amid Trump comments on gun violence

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people who lost loved ones to gun violence joined activists as they rallied in Southwest Miami-Dade’s Goulds neighborhood.

Families of shooting victims, survivors and students came together to protest for gun safety legislation at the Goulds Community Center, near the Southland Mall, Sunday.

Miami Gardens resident Denise Brown said she is trying to make a difference after she lost her son in a shooting.

“I believe if life gives you lemons, you turn it into lemonade, and that’s why I started the RJT Foundation,” she said as she addressed demonstrators, “to restore joy and trust and help families who are dealing with the senseless gun violence.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spoke with reporters after spending the past several days at his golf club in New Jersey.

As Congress holds bipartisan meetings on gun legislation, the commander in chief opted to focus on the shooters.

“I don’t want people to forget that this is a mental health problem. I don’t want them to forget that, because it is,” he said. “It’s a mental health problem, and as I said the other night in New Hampshire, it’s the people that pull the trigger. It’s not the gun that pulls the trigger.”

The calls for action on gun laws follow back-to-back mass shootings on Aug. 3 and 4 that killed 31 victims in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, less than 24 hours apart.

