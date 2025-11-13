Flight reductions at 40 major U.S. airports will remain at 6% instead of rising to 10% by the end of the week because more air traffic controllers are coming to work, officials said Wednesday.

The announcement was made shortly before the U.S. House passed a bill to end the longest government shutdown in history, sending the measure to President Donald Trump for his signature. The flight cuts were implemented last week as more air traffic controllers were calling out of work, citing stress and the need to take on second jobs — leaving more control towers and facilities short-staffed.

The Department of Transportation said the decision was made on recommendations from the Federal Aviation Administration’s safety team, after a “rapid decline” in controller callouts.

The 6% limit will stay in place while officials assess whether the air traffic system can safely return to normal operations, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, although he did not provide a timeline Wednesday.

“If the FAA safety team determines the trend lines are moving in the right direction, we’ll put forward a path to resume normal operations,” Duffy said in a statement.

Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said Wednesday that safety remains their top priority and that all decisions will be guided by data.

Since the restrictions took effect last Friday, more than 10,100 flights have been canceled, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware. The agency originally planned to ramp up flight cuts from 4% to 10% at the 40 airports.

The FAA said that worrisome safety data showed flight reductions were needed to ease pressure on the aviation system and help manage worsening staffing shortages at its air traffic control facilities as flight disruptions began to pile up.

Duffy has declined to share the specific safety data that prompted the flight cuts. But at a news conference Tuesday at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, he cited reports of planes getting too close in the air, more runway incursions and pilot concerns about controllers’ responses.

The FAA’s list of 40 airports spans more than two dozen states and includes large hubs such as New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Chicago. The order requires all commercial airlines to make cuts at those airports.

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, airlines and hotels earlier Wednesday urged the House to act quickly to end the shutdown, warning of potential “travel chaos.”

“The House of Representatives cannot delay taking action and stand in the way of families reuniting around the Thanksgiving table,” said Rosanna Maietta, president of the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

Flight cuts disrupted other flights and crews, leading to more cancelations than the FAA required at first. The impact was worsened by unexpected controller shortages over the weekend and severe weather.

By Tuesday, there were fewer cancellations, which Duffy attributed to more air traffic controllers returning to work after news of a looming shutdown agreement.

The agency on Monday also closed a dozen of the airports to private planes and chartered aircraft.

