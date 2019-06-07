Expert: Florida Democrats need 500,000 more voters

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An election expert says Florida Democrats need to register a half million more voters before the 2020 presidential election if they hope for the Sunshine State’s 29 electoral votes go to their candidate.

Mike Coleman told Florida Democrats at a state party conference in Orlando on Friday that they need to have 5.5 million registered voters by November 2020 if they hope to turn the state blue for the presidential election.

Florida currently has a little less than 5 million Democrats, about 4.7 million Republicans and 3.6 million voters with no party affiliation.

Last year, Republicans won a U.S. Senate seat and the governor’s race by thin margins.

Coleman says that even though Republicans’ numbers are smaller, they do a better job of turning out their voters.

