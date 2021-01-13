Exhausted National Guard troops rest on Capitol floor after working endlessly to keep grounds safe

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — A few pictures showed just a glimpse of how hard the National Guard has been working in the U.S. Capitol.

The photos show hundreds of National Guard troops resting on the floor. Many of the troops are armed and their riot shields are all nearby.

Hundreds of National Guard Troops sleeping on the floor of US Capitol – taking a break from working tirelessly to keep the grounds and those inside safe. Many armed, riot shields laying nearby. Others heading out into the cold morning air. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/tA6yzPjqeD — Joe Roetz (@JoeRoetz) January 13, 2021

Up to 15,000 troopers are expected to be on duty in the coming days to assist law enforcement and help secure the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Authorities are concerned about threats of violence, following the attack on the Capitol.

