Exhausted National Guard troops rest on Capitol floor after working endlessly to keep grounds safe

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — A few pictures showed just a glimpse of how hard the National Guard has been working in the U.S. Capitol.

The photos show hundreds of National Guard troops resting on the floor. Many of the troops are armed and their riot shields are all nearby.

Up to 15,000 troopers are expected to be on duty in the coming days to assist law enforcement and help secure the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Authorities are concerned about threats of violence, following the attack on the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending