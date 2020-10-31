Election official: 48 ballots found at SW Miami-Dade post office accounted for

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All four dozen ballots found in bins and on the floor of a mail room at a U.S. Post Office ranch in Southwest Miami-Dade have been accounted for, a Miami-Dade election official said.

The mail-in ballots were captured on cellphone video that was tweeted out Friday by Florida Democratic House Leader Kionne McGhee.

The lawmaker said the concerned worker at the Post Office branch in the Princeton area, located near Southwest 250th Street and 130th Avenue, informed him that the ballots had been “sitting for over a week.”

The United States Postal service confirmed the validity of the video after being made aware of it on Friday. They enlisted the help of their Office of Inspector General to solve the issue.

The special agent in charge released a statement that reads in part, “Office of Inspector General special agents confirmed the presence of delayed mail and subsequently located approximately 48 pieces of election mail. The U.S. Postal Service immediately arranged for the delivery of the election mail.”

According to Miami-Dade’s assistant supervisor of elections, all 48 ballots have been accounted for. Six of them were delivered to the Elections Office on Friday, and 24 were sent back on Saturday to the voters who cast them.

Election officials said the voters who mailed the other 18 ballots had already voted with another method, by either replacement ballot or at an early voting site.

Early voting in Florida ends Sunday at 7 p.m.

