MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s Election Day in several Miami-Dade cities, with critical races and candidates making headlines.

One of the most closely monitored contests is for the City of Miami Commission District 1 seat, which has garnered attention due to its former occupant, Alex Díaz de la Portilla, who is facing corruption charges, including money laundering and bribery, related to campaign payments.

Díaz de la Portilla’s arrest and suspension by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis left his seat vacant. Now, four candidates, including Miguel Angel Gabela, Francisco “Frank” Pichel, Mercedes “Merci” Rodriguez, and Marvin Tapia, are vying for Díaz de la Portilla’s role.

Despite facing criminal charges, Díaz de la Portilla has maintained his innocence, claiming that the accusations are politically motivated.

“this is a work of fiction,” said Díaz de la Portilla after he bonded out on Sept. 14. “I’ll repeat it again: This is a work of fiction by democrat state attorney targeting a republican city commissioner. Period.”

In Miami’s District 4, incumbent Manolo Reyes, who recently revealed he is undergoing treatment for leukemia, faces a challenge from Andres Vallina.

Meanwhile, Miami Beach is gearing up for the first mayoral election in six years, as current mayor Dan Gelber has reached his term limit. The candidates for Miami Beach mayor include Michael Gongora, Mike Grieco, Commissioner Steven Meiner, and Bill Roedy.

In Surfside, where several heated commission meetings have occurred, voters will decide whether to extend term lengths for commissioners, the mayor, and vice mayor, and stagger the years each seat is voted on rather than all at once.

Homestead residents will be selecting candidates for four City Council seats.

In the special election for Seat 1 (Northwest District) voters have three choices: Thomas B. Davis, Amy Spadaro, and James Wyatt. This special election aims to fill the seat vacated by Vice Mayor Julio Guzman, who ran for mayor and lost to incumbent Steve Losner last month. The candidate with the most votes in the Seat 1 race wins.

In Seat 2 (Keys Gate), incumbent Sean L. Fletcher faces challenger Ana San Roman. Seat 3 (Villages) sees incumbent Larry Roth up against William R. Rea. Lastly, in Seat 6 (Oasis), Clemente Canabal and Toshiba Mitchell vie for this seat.

In Hialeah, four candidates are competing for two City Council seats. In Group 1, voters must choose between incumbent Monica Nicole Perez and Elias D. Montes de Oca. In Group 6, incumbent Vivian Casáls-Muñoz and Angelica Pacheco vie for support.

These elections in Homestead and Hialeah are pivotal moments for these cities, with voters making choices that will shape their local leadership.

Voters across Miami-Dade have the opportunity to make their voices heard on critical issues, and each vote will shape the future of their respective communities. If needed, a runoff election for the Miami City Commission race is scheduled for Nov. 21.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, and vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the Elections Department by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

