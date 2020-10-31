Early voting in Florida for general election ends Sunday

(WSVN) - Deadline day is approaching for voters in the Sunshine State who want to cast their ballots before Election Day.

Voters have until Sunday at 7 p.m. to vote early in person or to drop off mail-in ballots at one of the early voting locations.

7News cameras captured people in line at a poll, Saturday.

Locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

For more information about early voting locations in Miami-Dade, click here.

For more information about early voting locations in Broward, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.