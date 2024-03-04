(WSVN) - Voters in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties will be able to voice their choice starting Monday.

Early voting is set to begin for the Republican presidential primary.

For this election, voters are advised to check their party affiliation. Because Florida is a closed primary state, only registered Republicans will be able to vote for their preferred candidate.

Early voting will run through Sunday, March 17 in Miami-Dade and Saturday, March 16 in Monroe.

This coming Saturday, voters in Broward and Palm Beach counties may begin casting early ballots through March 17.

