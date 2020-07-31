Early voting for Aug. 18 primary starts in Miami-Dade, starts Saturday in Broward

MIAMI (WSVN) - Voters in Miami-Dade and Broward counties now have an opportunity to voice their choice in the upcoming primary.

Early voting begins Monday in Miami-Dade for the Aug. 18 primary and is scheduled to run until Aug. 16.

Voters in Broward will be able to start casting their early ballots on Saturday, Aug. 8. Early voting is also set to go until Aug. 16.

For a list of precinct times and locations, go to these links:

