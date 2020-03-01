Early voting for 2020 Florida primary kicks off in Miami-Dade, Monroe

MIAMI (WSVN) - Early voting for the 2020 Florida primary has kicked off in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

Polls opened on Monday morning and will remain open for two weeks, through Sunday, March 15.

Twenty-three locations will be available throughout South Florida.

Voters in Broward and Palm Beach counties may begin casting their ballots on Saturday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Miami-Dade early voting

Broward early voting

Monroe early voting

Palm Beach early voting

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.