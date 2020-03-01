Early voting for 2020 Florida primary kicks off in Miami-Dade, Monroe

MIAMI (WSVN) - Early voting for the 2020 Florida primary has kicked off in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.
Polls opened on Monday morning and will remain open for two weeks, through Sunday, March 15.
Twenty-three locations will be available throughout South Florida.
Voters in Broward and Palm Beach counties may begin casting their ballots on Saturday.

