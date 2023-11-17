MIAMI (WSVN) - Friday marks the commencement of early voting for crucial races in Miami, presenting voters with an opportunity to shape the future leadership in key districts.

In the race for Commissioner in the City of Miami, District 1, incumbent Alex Diaz de la Portilla faces off against Miguel Angel Gabela.

Meanwhile, in District 2, Damian Pardo challenges incumbent Sabina Covo. Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., extending weekend hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The official runoff election is scheduled for Tuesday.

Simultaneously, early voting is underway for the Mayor of Miami Beach.

City Commissioner Steven Meiner squares off against former Commissioner Michael Góngora. Residents can cast their votes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday.

