MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s time for Broward County residents to voice their choice.

Registered voters in the county began take advantage of early voting in the Aug. 28 Florida primary election, Saturday morning.

7News cameras captured a busy polling location in Miramar.

Miami-Dade voters have been casting ballots since Monday.

For a complete list of polling locations across Broward, click here.

