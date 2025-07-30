(CNN) — Dr. Susan Monarez was confirmed to lead the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday in a 52-47 Senate vote.

Monarez, a microbiologist and infectious disease expert who has served across several federal health agencies over the years, was the CDC’s deputy director from January to March. She was nominated to lead the agency after President Donald Trump withdrew his first nominee, former Florida Rep. Dave Weldon. White House officials had privately voiced concerns about Weldon’s comments expressing skepticism about vaccines.

This year is the first time the CDC director post has required Senate confirmation; previous directors were appointed to lead the agency.

“She brings decades of distinguished experience in health innovation, disaster preparedness, global health, and biosecurity to @CDCgov,” the CDC said Tuesday in a post on social media. “Dr. Monarez will lead @CDCgov’s efforts to prevent disease and respond to domestic and global health threats, advancing @SecKennedy’s mission to Make America Healthy Again.”

During her confirmation hearing last month, Monarez distanced herself from some Trump administration directives such as mass layoffs at the CDC and proposals to eliminate programs. Some of her comments appeared to put her at odds with US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on issues such as the benefits of vaccination and the fluoridation of public water supplies, although she was vague about the future of those programs under her leadership.

Members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee had sought reassurances during the hearing that Monarez would protect the integrity of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a panel of independent experts who advise the agency on issues such as vaccination. Kennedy dismissed all 17 of its members last month, citing conflicts of interest, and replaced them with eight new members, several of whom had records of criticizing vaccine safety.

“Dr. Monarez is stepping into one of the most consequential public health roles in the world at a moment of profound challenge for the CDC,” Dr. Richard Besser, president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and a former acting CDC director, said in a statement Tuesday.

“Every American benefits when CDC has the resources it needs to advance its mission to protect health. Yet the Trump Administration has engaged in an unprecedented attack on CDC’s mission, budget, and personnel. … Dr. Monarez must not only lead the CDC – she must fight for it. Our nation’s entire public health system depends on CDC having the tools it needs to respond to pandemics, reduce chronic disease, and address health inequities that continue to leave too many communities behind. That starts with a director willing to speak the truth, defend science, and stand up for the health of every American.”

