TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Parental Rights in Education measure, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, is on its way to becoming Florida law.

House Bill 1557, which would ban discussion of sexual orientation in the classroom, was approved in a final vote of 69-47 in the House just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Parental rights aka #DontSayGay bill as passed the Florida House @wsvn — Nicole Linsalata (@nlinsalataon7) February 24, 2022

The measure would bar instruction and, some say, discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in younger grades and at any time when it’s deemed not age appropriate.

Opponents said that is too broad, overly vague and question who is going to make the decision if it is not appropriate for a particular age group.

Those who oppose the bill argue the LGBTQ+ community has been singled out since the bill does not mention anything about sex education or discussions about sexual activity in younger grades.

Now that it has been approved in the House, the bill will move to the Senate for a full vote.

