TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Parental Rights in Education measure, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, is on its way to becoming Florida law.

House Bill 1557, which would ban discussion of sexual orientation in the classroom, is moving forward for a final vote in the House, Thursday.

The measure would bar instruction and, some say, discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in younger grades and at any time when it’s deemed not age appropriate.

Opponents said that is too broad, overly vague and question who is going to make the decision if it is not appropriate for a particular age group.

Those who oppose the bill argue the LGBTQ+ community has been singled out since the bill does not mention anything about sex education or discussions about sexual activity in younger grades.

The bill has all of the votes needed to pass.

One Republican representative, Chip LaMarca, of Broward County will reportedly vote against the bill.

His vote against the bill will not make an impact on the approval since there still seems to be enough votes for the bill to pass.

After it is approved in the House, the bill will move to the Senate for a full vote.

