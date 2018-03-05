Donna Shalala running for Ros-Lehtinen Congress seat

(WSVN) - Former University of Miami President Donna Shalala is officially running for Congress.

Shalala reportedly filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, Monday.

The 77-year-old is running as a Democrat in an already crowded field of District 27 candidates.

She is looking to replace U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., who will retire later this year after serving for nearly 30 years in Washington, D.C.

