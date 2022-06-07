(WSVN) - It’s another campaign controversy for former president Donald Trump.

Federal prosecutors are saying they have uncovered an e-mail sent by his campaign to a group of Georgia Republicans to act as so-called “alternate Republican electors” and work behind the scenes to try and overturn the election results in that state.

The Justice Department says it has added the email to its widening investigation of Trump’s alleged role in creating false election documents as a way to supplant Joe Biden’s 2020 wins in swing states.

