FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After celebrating their victories in Tuesday’s primary, the Democratic and Republican candidates running for Florida’s 20th and 24th congressional districts have turned their focus to the November election.

From the joyous electricity that comes with a victory party to the hard work that starts immediately after, candidates told 7News their attention is now on making their case to voters for the general election.

“Right now, we’re focused on November and we’re focused on having the continued conversation,” said Democratic candidate for District 24 Oliver Gilbert.

Gilbert, who currently serves as a commissioner for Miami-Dade County and previously served as mayor for Miami Gardens, hopes to take the place of longtime District 24 Congresswoman Frederica Wilson after she announced she would not seek reelection in May.

He defeated six other Democrats in a crowded primary field and said he hopes to continue in Wilson’s footsteps.

“I fight for working families, I fight for unions, I fight to rebuild communities, I fight for economic empowerment,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert will first have to face Republican Te Brown before delivering on any of his campaign promises.

Brown has emphasized her platform of rising above party divisions to provide assistance to those in need during economic turmoil.

“It’s not about Republican or Democrat anymore. We have to stop the divide, we have to stop the division. Right now, it is about someone who understands what’s going on right now in the everyday struggle,” said Brown.

A real estate developer and businesswoman before her campaign, Brown said her position as a political outsider offers keen insights into how best to serve the voters of District 24 as a fresh face in Congress.

“I’m not with the status quo so we need fresh new leadership. We need a new generation of patriots that’s actually gonna go in and fight exactly for the communities,” said Brown.

Elsewhere in District 20, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who ran in the new district after Florida Republicans’ redistricting efforts functionally dissolved her previous district, overcame intense scrutiny for her decision to run in the majority-minority district, earning 46% of the vote.

Her opponents argued that the district required a Black representative, but voters on Tuesday decided to back the candidate who has long touted her years of experience serving in Congress since 2005.

“People told me that they wanted a representative who would go to bat for them ,” said Wasserman Schultz.

She will face Republican businessman Brent Andersen.

Andersen did not respond to a request from 7News for an interview.

From familiar to not-so-familiar faces, each candidate hopes to give voters a compelling story and earn their support leading up to the general election on Nov. 3.

On top of the Republican and Democratic nominees, voters also have multiple candidates who are registered as independents or have no party affiliation to consider before they cast their ballots.

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