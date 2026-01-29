NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Cuban American congressmen representing Florida are set to make a major announcement regarding Cuba at a local news conference.

U.S. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Carlos Gimenez were scheduled to address reporters in Northwest Miami-Dade beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The Republican lawmakers’ announcement comes days after President Donald Trump spoke about regime change on the island.

The commander in chief is hoping pressure from the U.S. and the lack of oil from Venezuela will cause Cuba’s economy to collapse.

“Cuba is really a nation that’s very close to failing,” said Trump. “You know, they got their money from Venezuela, they got their oil from Venezuela. They’re not getting that anymore.”

Meanwhile, tourism in Cuba is tanking at a time when the country desparately needs the revenue.

Heightening tensions between the U.S. and Cuba and cuts in power supply are among the factors drawing concern from visitors and impacting residents’ livelihoods.

Reymundo Aldama, who drives tourists in his classic car, said there are days where he doesn’t have any customers, and most of the time, the people are struggling.

Back in the States, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was asked about Cuba while testifying to Congress about the operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“I think we would like to see the regime there change. We would like to; that doesn’t mean that we’re gonna make a change, but we would love to see it change,” said Rubio.

Diaz-Balart and Gimenez are expected to announce major actions being taken against the dictatorship, a personal mission to them.

Earlier this week, Gimenez addressed the matter in a video posted to X. In the clip, he reacted to Mexico stepping up oil shipments to Cuba.

“We want those shipments stopped, because they are supporting a murderous regime, a communist regime that doesn’t believe in democracy, that’s been oppressing its people for 65 years, so why in the world would you support that regime?” he said.

