(WSVN) - New video released by the Department of Homeland Security shows the U.S. Coast Guard destroying a boat suspected of carrying nearly 13,000 pounds of cocaine.

This is all part of what the Trump administration is calling “Operation Pacific Viper” which launched last month.

Officials reportedly apprehended seven suspected smugglers.

The goal is to stop drug smuggling from South America and it comes as the president is stationing more Navy forces near Venezuela, heightening tensions.

