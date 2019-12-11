DeSantis wants Florida high school seniors to take civics exam

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new initiative that would require high school seniors to take a civics test similar to the exam taken for citizenship.

DeSantis made the announcement Tuesday, saying it is important students understand how the government works.

I’m excited about the impact this initiative will have on classrooms and school campuses across our state as we look to build a bolder, brighter and better education system in Florida. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 10, 2019

“Surveys typically show that less than 25% of young people are capable of answering basic questions about American government and American civics,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said that despite a person’s plan for the future or the skills they may need, it is important they understand the duties of being a citizen.

“At a minimum, students need to possess basic foundational knowledge about our system of government and the principles that underlie our Constitution,” DeSantis said.

The governor said the exam will be similar to the test taken by naturalized citizens.

