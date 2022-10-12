TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is under investigation over whether he misused taxpayer dollars to fly dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, and it’s the Treasury Department who is heading the probe.

The department is planning to investigate whether DeSantis misused COVID-19 recovery funds to fly the migrants from Texas to Massachusetts, last September.

In a letter dated Oct. 7, the deputy inspector general wrote, “We will review the allowability of use of SLFRF funds related to immigration generally and will specifically confirm whether interest earned on SLFRF funds was utilized by Florida related to immigration activities, and if so, what conditions and limitations apply to such use.”

They go on to say, “We are also monitoring legislative and judicial challenges to the use of the funds for this purpose…”

The audit stems from DeSantis’ decision to transport nearly 50 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in September.

“We had a policy when Joe Biden took office that was working,” said DeSantis. “It was orderly. There’s a whole cottage industry that anyone who wants to get in should just claim asylum. Most of these people clearly do not qualify for asylum, so that is being abused.”

That same month, members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation wrote a letter to the Treasury Department, requesting an investigation into Florida’s use of COVID-19 aid to pay for the flights.

The Treasury Department responding to the delegation be saying, “We plan to get this work underway as quickly as possible…”

The move prompted a class action lawsuit against the governor on behalf of the migrants claiming they were targeted and moved with empty promises.

“The perpetrators abandoned them without shelter, food, resources or support on Martha’s Vineyard,” said Ivan Espinoza Madrigal, Lawyers for Civil Rights.

South Florida groups also denounced the governor’s actions.

“What Ron DeSantis did was despicable,” said a protester.

“We’re here today to say it needs to stop,” said another protester

“Governor DeSantis really don’t care about anybody in this state,” said another protester.

This year, the state’s budget allocated $12 million earned in interest from COVID-19 aid to pay for migrant transports.

