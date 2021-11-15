TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s state legislature is set to kick off a special session this week where Gov. Ron DeSantis will aim to push lawmakers to consider a crackdown on vaccine mandates.

Starting Monday, lawmakers will primarily be looking at four bills taking aim at the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandate.

DeSantis said the goal of the proposed new laws is to increase personal freedom for Florida residents, as well as help businesses.

“We’re going to be striking a blow for freedom,” he said suting a recent news conference.

At the top of the priority list, the governor said, is banning vaccine mandates.

“We have got to stand up for people, and protect their jobs and protect their livelihoods,” he said.

However, the bill would provide some exemptions. It would prohibit companies from requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine without providing at least some of the following:

Exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

Immunity due to a documented infection.

Companies would provide periodic testing at no cost or allow use of provided personal protective equipment.

“I think striking the right balance, where employees are protected and they have options, and not overreaching into the private businesses. I think that’s going to be part of our challenge,” said Florida State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr.

But a Democratic lawmaker said the exemptions seem to make a mandate unworkable, and it’s just not clear.

“There’s a lot of missing definitions, and it just doesn’t make any sense,” said Florida State Sen. Tina Polsky.

DeSantis said he also wants a ban on vaccine mandates for government employees.

“Nobody — no cop, no firefighter, no nurse — nobody should be losing their jobs because of these jabs,” he said.

The law would also include giving parents more power when it comes to masks and vaccinations in public schools, allowing parents to sue school districts and seek attorney and court fees.

