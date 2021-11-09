MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended a Medley councilwoman who has been accused of fraud.

The governor’s office confirmed on Monday that he has moved to suspend Ana Lilia Stefano.

The latest development comes a week after Stefano was charged with ripping off the the Santana Moss Foundation while she served as its executive director.

Officials said the 57-year-old accepted free donations from Feeding South Florida, but instead of giving the items to people in need, she sold that food to the tune of more than $24,000.

She faces charges of organized scheme to defraud over $50,000 and grand theft over $20,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.