DeSantis suspends local COVID-19 emergency orders

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced he is signing an executive order suspending all local COVID-19 emergency orders in Florida.

DeSantis made the announcement Monday morning during a press conference in St. Petersburg.

During the press conference, DeSantis signed SB-2006 which bans COVID-19 passports in the state.

The bill also allows DeSantis to invalidate all local emergency orders in relation to the pandemic by July 1.

DeSantis also said he will use his executive power to suspend the local emergency orders until July 1 when the executive order goes into effect.

