DeSantis suspends Broward sheriff amid Parkland fallout

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the suspension of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel over the handling of the Parkland school massacre, one day after Israel reportedly told his staff he will likely be removed from office.

DeSantis had been expected to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on Friday, but his plane had mechanical problems, so they had to divert to St. Petersburg, delaying his arrival to South Florida.

At around 4:45 p.m., outside the Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters near Fort Lauderdale, the governor made the announcement with a series of supporters taking turns to praise his decision, many whom are parents directly affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Related: Read Florida Gov. DeSantis’ executive order suspending Sheriff Israel

DeSantis has tapped former Coral Springs Police Sgt. Gregory Tony as Israel’s replacement. He would be the county’s first black sheriff, and he was reportedly recommended by the father of a Parkland victim.

A news release sent out earlier said DeSantis would make a statement on “holding government officials accountable.”

His spokesman wouldn’t specify who specifically would be held accountable.

Friday’s announcement comes after days of speculation that Israel will soon be out of a job after seven years as Broward’s sheriff.

The Miami Herald and South Florida Sun-Sentinel recently reported that Israel told his staff he expected to be removed.

Hours after being sworn in, DeSantis seemed to hint that the sheriff’s suspension was just a matter of time.

“[I will announce] the executive actions on potentially a number of local officials within a relatively short time,” he said.

Following the Feb. 14 school shooting that left 17 dead, then-candidate DeSantis told supporters he’d suspend Israel but retreated in later appearances.

Israel has faced criticism over BSO’s response to the Parkland shooting, the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, as well as the response to an inmate who escaped from a Broward County courthouse in 2016, leading to an almost weeklong manhunt.

Also expected to be removed from office is the president of the BSO’s deputy’s union, Jeff Bell.

“I’m proud to say that despite a tragedy, 17 lives were not lost for nothing,” said Bell. “At least some good is happening out of this, and hopefully, we can continue with the good, build a better policy and better training to effectively stop a tragedy like this from ever happening again.”

During his time at the helm, Broward County has seen a yearly drop in violent crime, burglary and robbery.

Stuart Kaplan, Israel’s personal attorney, said in a phone interview Thursday night that they had not received any word from the governor’s office.

“His intentions are to report to work. He is steadfast in ensuring that the men and women who work under his command that they have his full support and commitment,” said Kaplan.

Under Florida law, the governor can suspend elected officials for criminal activity, misfeasance, incompetence or neglect of duty.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.