DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made a South Florida stop Thursday to sign a bill that will help fund environmental protection projects.

During his stop in Davie, DeSantis described how more money will be coming to Florida from the Seminole Indian Tribe after signing Senate Bill 1638 into law.

The money will be allocated into restoration programs for the Florida Everglades and the South Florida Water Management District.

In 2021, the Seminole Indian Tribe entered an agreement with the state to offer sports book gambling through their app at their property in Hollywood.

As part of the agreement, the Seminole Indian Tribe will share upwards of $750 million a year with Florida.

The breakdown of how those funds will be distributed includes the following:

$150 million for South Florida Water Management District

$100 million for the Resilient Florida Program, which helps residents prepare their homes for storms

$100 million for the Florida Everglades to assist with the removal of invasive species



DeSantis said the signing of this bill will be a win-win for Florida and the programs that will be benefited.

“This bill is going to now dedicate the bulk of the Florida gaming revenue from the Seminole Tribe compact to conservation efforts and this is going to be done in ways that are going to be very beneficial,” he said.





