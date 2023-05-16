LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Governor Ron Desantis was in town Tuesday morning as he signed four different bills that tackled human trafficking.

Lawmakers, and even a survivor of trafficking, were in attendance at a church in Lighthouse Point as DeSantis spoke about the legislation and to raise awareness of the signs and impacts of human trafficking.

“Off and on, between the ages of 11 and 26, I was trafficked, and I didn’t get help until I learned what human trafficking was,” said Savanah Parvu.

The new laws would enhance penalties for traffickers and businesses, like strip clubs, that profit off victims. The bills also allow for civil action against traffickers and establish treatment programs and safe houses for child and adult survivors.

“All in, human trafficking across this country is a $150 billion illegal enterprise and I’m here to say Florida wants to use every resource at our disposal to put human traffickers out of business and in jail,” said DeSantis.

All this comes as the governor continues trying to raise his national profile.

“Last year, 72% of all human trafficking victims were illegal aliens,” said the Florida governor. “Many made it across through the southern border. Clearly, this border policy of the Biden Administration has brought huge damage.”

Desantis has visited other states ahead of a reportedly imminent announcement on his presidential run, speaking on topics like immigration and cultural issues.

Another sign an announcement could be coming is that a top staffer resigned to head to the campaign arm.

Former press Secretary of DeSantis, Bryan Griffin wrote, “I’m stepping away from this role to pursue other avenues of helping to deliver our governor’s success to our country.”

Moving trucks were spotted outside of the Republican Party headquarters where the governor’s office was. He is moving his political operation to a new location.

