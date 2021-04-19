DeSantis signs anti-riot bill into law in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a controversial anti-riot bill into law.

DeSantis signed the bill during a press conference at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Monday.

The law creates new penalties for crimes committed during a riot or violent protest. It would allow authorities to hold arrested protesters until a first court appearance. And it would establish new felonies for organizing or participating in a violent demonstration.

The law also makes it a second-degree felony to destroy or demolish a memorial, plaque, flag, painting, structure or other object that commemorates historical people or events. That would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

However, the American Civil Liberties Union said the new law would give police broad discretion over what constitutes a demonstration and a riot.

To read the full bill, click here.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.