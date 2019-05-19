DeSantis says Trump assured him immigrants won’t be transplanted to South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - At a gala in Miami, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the opportunity to clear the air on the Trump administration’s reported proposal to send undocumented immigrants to South Florida.

Speaking at a bill signing ceremony in Sarasota on Friday, DeSantis said the president’s proposal would have seriously impacted local law enforcement agencies’ ability to keep people safe.

But on Saturday night, the governor said he spoke to Trump, who reassured him not to worry. He spoke at the 26th annual Miami-Dade Police Benevolent Association Law Enforcement Awards Gala.

“I spoke with the president, I told him that would not be advisable because we have to deal with the issues we have here,” said DeSantis. “He told me to make sure that he will not be transplanting and simply releasing people who are crossing illegally the U.S.-Mexico border to the state of Florida. Not gonna happen.”

The governor’s comments come days after a report stated hundreds of immigrants would be taken from the U.S.-Mexico border to South Florida.

Friday afternoon, however, Customs and Border Protection officials said the federal government has no plans to fly hundreds of undocumented immigrants to Broward and Palm Beach counties as previously reported.

