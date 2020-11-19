DeSantis says Florida will make vaccines available to residents, but won’t mandate them

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that once a vaccine for COVID-19 is available, the state will make them available to residents, but they will not be mandatory.

In a video update posted to YouTube, DeSantis announced the plan for distributing the potential vaccines created by Moderna and Pfizer.

DeSantis said the recent developments on the effort to create a vaccine is “heartening.” He added that the state has been preparing since July for the vaccine distribution, including purchasing necessary supplies for administering the vaccine.

“Our goal is to make all safe and effective COVID vaccines available to Floridians who want them, but the state will not mandate that Floridians take these vaccines,” DeSantis said in the video. “That’s going to be the choice of each and every Floridian.”

DeSantis said pending emergency approval from the Federal Food and Drug Administration, Florida hospitals should be receiving the vaccines in three to six weeks.

Five hospitals in Florida, including Jackson Memorial in Miami-Dade and Memorial Regional in Broward, have been chosen to distribute the vaccines when they are available

