TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has picked a replacement for an ousted Miami-Dade commissioner.

The governor had suspended District 11 Commissioner Joe Martinez back in September.

On Wednesday, DeSantis announced that Martinez’s replacement is attorney Roberto Gonzalez.

Gonzalez ran for the Florida House of Representatives earlier this year but lost in the Republican primary. He is the owner and managing partner of the PereGonza law firm in Miami.

Martinez surrendered to authorities on Aug. 30 on a corruption charge. He is accused of accepting payments from a business owner facing code violations.

The ousted commissioner said he did nothing wrong and will fight the charges.

