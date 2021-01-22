DeSantis recalls Florida National Guard troops from Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis says he has ordered Florida National Guard troops to return home from Washington, D.C.

DeSantis said he made the order Thursday night.

Last night, I ordered our Adjutant General to bring Florida National Guard soldiers home from the National Capital Region. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 22, 2021

As many as 25,000 National Guard troops from across the country were called to the Capitol to secure the area ahead of the inauguration.

This also comes after reports that thousands of National Guard troops were moved from inside the Capitol Complex to a parking garage.

Lawmakers voiced their outrage at the act and ultimately, the troops were allowed back inside the building.

“These folks are soldiers are soldiers, they’ve served our country, all around the world, they’ve served our State of Florida after natural disasters, they’re serving right now helping with vaccinating senior citizens,” DeSantis said. “This is a half-cocked mission at this point, and I think the appropriate thing is to bring them home.”

