DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis laid out new proposals to crack down on what he described as a migrant crisis that has gotten out of control.

The governor elaborated on the proposed changes during a speech he made in Jacksonville on Thursday.

“In Florida, we have fought back, probably more than any [other] state has fought back,” he said.

As he unveiled a plan to combat illegal immigration, DeSantis took aim at the Biden administration’s border policies.

“If you remove the enticement of employment, then they’re not going to want to come illegally to the state of Florida,” he said.

The governor proposed sweeping statewide legislation that would enforce the following:

Increase penalties for human smuggling

Strengthen the ability to detail illegal aliens

Enhance penalties for falsifying documents

Eliminate out-of-state tuition fee waivers for undocumented immigrant students

“If we want to hold the line on tuition, then you gotta say, ‘You need to be a U.S. citizen who lives in Florida,'” said DeSantis. “Why would we subsidize non-U.S. citizens?”

The governor thrust his stance on immigration into the spotlight back in September when he flew dozens of Venezuelan migrants from Texas to upscale Martha’s Vineyard.

The move resulted in lawsuits, investigations and criticism from groups who said these migrants were deceived.

“They don’t care about the other towns being overrun, but if you pierce their little cocoon in Martha’s Vineyard, then it was like all hell broke loose,” said DeSantis.

The governor’s proposals come as college and high school students across the state staged walkouts and demonstrations.

In South Florida, a large demonstration was held on Florida International University’s campus in West Miami-Dade.

“No matter what you try to do to silence us, we’re always going to be here,” said Nekorrah Katako, a student at Nova Southeastern University who took part in the protest at FIU.

Students targeted efforts to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Florida’s public universities and colleges.

At Plantation High School, hundreds of students filled their football field as they chanted and held up signs.

“In protest of Ron DeSantis and the racist, fascistic nonsense that he is doing as governor of the state of Florida,” said Plantation High student Eric Franzblau.

Biden’s administration has proposed its own immigration rule this week. It would largely bar asylum for migrants who travel through other countries and try to enter the U.S. illegally at the U.S.-Mexico border.

