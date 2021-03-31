DeSantis proposes $1,000 bonuses for teachers, principals

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a $1,000 bonus for educators.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the proposal would amount to $216 million and would come from the third round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

DeSantis said he will ask the Florida Senate and House of Representatives to include the funds in their respective budgets.

If passed, the proposal would provide a one-time bonus to 3,600 public school principals and nearly 180,000 full-time classroom teachers.

The governor’s office said the funds would be separate from funds set aside to increase the minimum salary for teachers.

