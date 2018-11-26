DeSantis makes first South Florida stop as governor-elect

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor-elect Ron DeSantis made his first official South Florida stop since winning the election.

DeSantis was greeted by students and staff members at the Brauser Maimonides Academy in Dania Beach, Monday.

The governor-elect sat down with school leaders and pledged his support for the Jewish community.

During a round-table discussion, they touched on topics like funding for school security and scholarship programs.

The visit comes on the heels of embattled Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes submitting her letter of resignation.

Speaking to the media, DeSantis said he agreed with her decision to step down, and was unsure about who would fill in this position.

“I just think that we need to get somebody in there who’s gonna run a problem-free election in 2020,” he said. “It needs to be transparent. It needs to follow the law. When you don’t log votes, and these votes are coming — it undermines the legitimacy of our elections. It allows people to say, ‘Oh, they’re cheating,’ or this or that. When you’re transparent, you follow the law, everybody accepts the result.”

DeSantis also announced Shane Strum as his Chief of Staff. Strum currently serves as vice president at Memorial Health Systems in Hollywood.

