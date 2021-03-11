DeSantis issues executive order waiving local government’s COVID-19 fines

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order waiving fines implemented by local governments for COVID-19 related offenses.

The governor signed the order Wednesday evening.

The order applies to fines implemented between March 1, 2020 to March 10, 2021.

The order doesn’t apply to any COVID-19 related orders taken by the state, and it doesn’t cancel any fines imposed on assisted living facilities, hospitals or health care providers.

The full order can be read below.

Download Previous Next

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.