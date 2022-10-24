SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis focused on South Florida supporters one day before early voting begins in the area.

7News cameras on Sunday captured the governor as he spoke before a large audience at a synagogue in Surfside.

During his address, DeSantis highlighted his education agenda.

“Another big promise that I made. I said, if you elect me, not only will I preserve Florida’s School Choice programs for parents, we will expand School Choice programs,” he said as audience members applauded.

Charlie Crist, DeSantis’ Democratic challenger, did not hold any events in South Florida this weekend.

