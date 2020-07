TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s governor has extended the statewide ban on evictions for the third time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the order, which was set to expire on Saturday, Wednesday night.

With the extension, landlords cannot evict tenants until at least Sept. 1.

