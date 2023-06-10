GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSVN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis weighed in on former President Donald Trump’s indictment during a speech in North Carolina.

The governor, who announced his own 2024 presidential campaign on May 30, did not mention Trump by name when he made the remarks at the North Carolina Republican Party Convention, Friday night.

DeSantis, who is currently polling second to the former president for the Republican nomination, denounced Trump’s indictment by alluding to the 2016 scandal involving Hillary Clinton’s use of her personal email server during her tenure as secretary of state.

“When I was in Congress, Hillary had the emails with the classified [information], and my view was, ‘Gee, you know, as a naval officer, if I would’ve taken classified [documents] to my apartment, I would’ve been court martialed in a New York minute,'” he said, “and yet, they seem to not care about that, and is there a different standard for a Democrat secretary of state versus a former Republican president? I think there needs to be one standard of justice in this country. Let’s enforce it on everybody and make sure we all know the rules.”

The FBI concluded there was no evidence of criminality in its review of Clinton’s emails.

