TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered his State of the State speech after the 2022 legislative session opened on Tuesday.

Before he walked into the chambers on Tuesday morning, the governor was asked about his thoughts for the session to which he replied, “We’ll talk about it. You’ll hear a few things.”

DeSantis laid out his goals for what the state needs to tackle in the coming weeks.

Although he addressed local issues, he also talked about many national themes including inflation, immigration, and COVID-19.

Both houses — the Senate and the House of Representatives — opened up earlier before his speech and gaveled in the 60-day session.

Leaders of both houses also hit on the same themes including freedom and the idea of Florida being more of a free state than others.

During DeSantis’ speech, he addressed federal mandates.

“Florida has stood as freedom’s vanguard,” he said. “In Florida, we have protected the right of our citizens to earn a living, provided our businesses with the ability to prosper, fought back against unconstitutional federal mandates, and ensured our kids have the opportunity to thrive. Florida has become the escape hatch for those chafing under authoritarian, arbitrary, and seemingly never-ending mandates and restrictions.”

He also addressed school closures.

“We have worked hard to keep schools open, increase teacher compensation, promote workforce education and protect the rights of parents,” he said. “In pockets across America, schools are closing once again. These closures are enormously destructive and will not be tolerated in the state of Florida. We even faced lawsuits aiming to close the schools, but we wouldn’t allow fear or politics to harm our kids. We were right and they were wrong.”

He also said he rejects Florida being a “biomedical security state.”

“We reject the biomedical security state that curtails liberty, ruins livelihoods, and divides society and we will protect the rights of individuals to live their lives free from the yolk of restrictions and mandates,” he said.

Many are wondering if his speech sets the stage for something beyond Florida: whether or not he plans to run for President in 2024.

The mayors of Miami-Dade and Broward County are also in Tallahassee to promote their own priorities and raise awareness of local issues including flood mitigation controls and condominium reform.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.